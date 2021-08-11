Helpless helpline: Helpline number call operators get harassed by unwanted callers in Odisha: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has issued a number of helpline numbers for safety, security and benefit of the citizens and to help out people in distress. To take care of the calls made to these helpline numbers, executives have been appointed who are working for long hours of the day. However, it has been observed that some bad guys are intentionally making unwanted calls with which the call operators are getting harassed.

It has been reported that some miscreants have called on 104 Helpline number and using filthy languages when talking to the lady executives. Even some of them have gone to the extent of saying ‘I Love You’. They are asking about the colour of the dress that the executive has worn. With these types of unnecessary chatting, the people who need really urgent services are getting deprived.

Now, the Police department have swung into action in this regard and efforts are being made to nab such unwanted callers who are intentionally making calls and harassing the lady executives of the call centres. If such acts will not stop, Police will take stringent action, Bhubaneswar DCP said.

