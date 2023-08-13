Helpless 70-year-old man carries 65-year-old sick wife on back to hospital in Odisha

Puri: As no one helped him, a helpless 70-year-old man was seen carrying his 65-year-old sick wife on shoulders to the hospital in Odisha’s Puri district.

One Bhau Singh of Madhya Pradesh reached the Puri City yesterday along with his wife Kala Bai to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. However, as Kala fled sick Bhau took her to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

As Kala was too weak to walk, Bhau reportedly requested the security guards to provide him a wheelchair or stretcher to carry her. However, none of them allegedly minded him.

What was shocking the most was hundreds of people and their attendance were present at the hospital, but no one helped the elderly couple. Following which Bhau was forced to carry his wife on his back even though he himself was walking very slowly due to old age and the weather was quite hot.

The couple, who was new to the City, had to move different departments of the hospital to reach the OPD for the treatment of Kala.

Meanwhile, the shocking incident has raised eyebrow over people’s humanity and care and concern for the elderly people of the society.