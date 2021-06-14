Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur in 18 districts of Odisha

By WCE 3
Odisha: Met Issues Weather Forecast, Warning For Next Five Days; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in 18 districts of Odisha, informed the city-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday.

According to the weather department, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur.

Related News

Red warning issued for 6 districts of Odisha, heavy to very…

MeT Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning Warning For 17 Districts…

Also Read: Monsoon covers entire Odisha: India Meteorological Department

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for these districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It is to be noted here that the State has been witness rainfall under the impact of the Southwest Monsoon which has already covered entire parts of Odisha.

You might also like
State

Another 8182 Covid patients recover in Odisha, tally climbs to 8,04,981

State

Under trial prisoner caught while escaping in Jajpur of Odisha

State

Last date of OJEE-2021 application extended, Check details  

State

BMC Adds 4 More Drive-In Vaccination Locations In Bhubaneswar; Booking starts today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.