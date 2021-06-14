Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur in 18 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in 18 districts of Odisha, informed the city-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday.

According to the weather department, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for these districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It is to be noted here that the State has been witness rainfall under the impact of the Southwest Monsoon which has already covered entire parts of Odisha.