Heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash Odisha till Sep 13, check details

Bhubaneswar: Well-marked Low Pressure Area over West-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh south Odisha coasts has been formed and under the influence of the Well-marked Low Pressure Area, Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to lash Odisha till September 13.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over different districts of the State till September 13.

Here is the day-wise warning of the IMD:

Day-1: (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 11.09.22):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Balangir, Koraput, Boudh and Nayagarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Bargarh and Angul.

Day-2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 12.09.22):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Deogarh, Puri, Khurda and Cuttack.

Day-3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 13.09.22):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul.

Day-4: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 14.09.22):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and Sonepur.

Fishermen Warning: