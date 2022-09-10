Heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash Odisha till Sep 13, check details
Bhubaneswar: Well-marked Low Pressure Area over West-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh south Odisha coasts has been formed and under the influence of the Well-marked Low Pressure Area, Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to lash Odisha till September 13.
The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over different districts of the State till September 13.
Here is the day-wise warning of the IMD:
Day-1: (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 11.09.22):
- Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Balangir, Koraput, Boudh and Nayagarh.
- Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Bargarh and Angul.
Day-2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 12.09.22):
- Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bargarh.
- Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Deogarh, Puri, Khurda and Cuttack.
Day-3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 13.09.22):
- Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul.
Day-4: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.09.22 to 8.30 AM of 14.09.22):
- Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and Sonepur.
Fishermen Warning:
- Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over sea along & off Odisha coast and north-west adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till 12th September 2022.
- Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph very likely over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining north Andhra-south Odisha coast on today and squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph along & off Odisha coast and north-west adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during 10th to 12th September 2022.
- Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal during till 12th September, 2022.