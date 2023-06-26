Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours, check details

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in different parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, informed the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today.

The weather department issued an orange warning saying heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Angul, Sonepur, Deogarh and Keonjhar.

Likewise, yellow warning for heavy rainfall also has been issued for Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. One or two places over these districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Apart from issuing the heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in Odisha, the weatherman further said that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over other districts of the State.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that moderate rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to affect some parts of districts Cuttack (including Cuttack city) and Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city) within next two to three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

After the IMD issued the heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in Odisha, the State government has urged the people to avoid movements as far as possible.

The people also have been advised to check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations and keep in mind the position of manholes and uncovered electric wire while walking outside.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, the highest maximum temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore and the lowest minimum temperature of 17 degrees was recorded at Nuapada in the plains of the State.