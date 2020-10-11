Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in 5 Odisha districts: Collectors issued alert

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts from October 12 to October 13 as per the IMD predictions.

The Odisha government on Sunday issued an advisory to all District Collectors, asking them to remain alert for any eventuality arising out of the heavy rain predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena asked the districts under orange and yellow warnings to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality, particularly water-logging and landslide in the hilly areas.

“Continuous vigil of low-lying areas, de-watering wherever required, including urban areas may be taken up. The situation may be closely monitored and advice for fishermen to be strictly implemented,” he said in a letter.

Jena said a well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal this morning and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam on October 12 (night).

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts from October 12 to October 13.

The districts of Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Cuttack are likely to witness heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

(IANS)