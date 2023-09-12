Heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha, red warning issued till Sept 14

Bhubaneswar: Current meteorological features indicate that widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over some districts of Odisha during next 2 to 3 days.

Also it is worth mentioning that thunderstorms with lightning activity very likely during next 24 Hours and it is advised to take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

Red warning has been issued for the following districts:

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (>20cm) over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.

Here are the precautions to be taken:

i) Flash flood/Water logging in low lying areas, inundation of agriculture field, Mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

ii) Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapsed of vulnerable kutcha houses.

iii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.

iv) It may lead to significant rise in water level of rivers.

v) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

vi) Avoid movement in affected areas, stay in safe place.

vii) Postpone fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural field, keep livestock in safe place.

Orange warning has been issued for the following districts:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a one or two places over

the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada.

Here are the precautions to be taken:

i) Water logging in low lying areas, inundation of agriculture field, Mudslides/landslides

in vulnerable hilly areas.

ii) Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapsed of vulnerable

kutcha houses.

iii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic

congestion in urban areas.

iv) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

v) Avoid movement in affected areas, stay in safe place.

vi) Postpone fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural field, keep livestock in safe

place.

Yellow warning has been issued for the following districts:

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) ) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur , Kandhamal and Boudh.