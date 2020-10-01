Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Heavy to heavy rainfall warning for these districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued intense heavy rainfall after the formation of low pressure over the northwest and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Under the influence several district of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to heavy  rainfall over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal and issued Orange Warning for the districts.

The  department have also issued Yellow warning over the districts of Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khordha

There will be  water logging in low lying areas,possible damage to kutcha house and informal road and traffic disruption and water logging in low lying areas, underpass road of urban areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also issued intense rainfall warning for the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and other coastal parts of Odisha today.

Intermittent rain/thundershower with one or two spells of intense (2-3 cm per hour) rainfall very likely over Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city area till 10 am, a bulletin issued by the weather department said.

