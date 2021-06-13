Heavy to heavy rainfall to lash eight districts of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The MeT Department, Bhubaneswar has forecasted that under the influence of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha, many districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, the Meteorological Centre added.

Related News

Moving truck catches fire in Jajpur district of Odisha

Odisha UG, PG Exam: Final decision on June 18

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, it added.

Yellow warning has been issued to nineteen districts in Odisha. Entire Odisha is likely to experience rainfall till June 17.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted intense spell of rainfall very likely to over the Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 1.30 PM today (13 June). It also predicted that the road might be slippery, avoid moving outside. There will temporary water logging in some areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 4469 fresh COVID19 cases today

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Details…

Business

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Check rates here

State

BMC organises special vaccination drive for students, hoteliers, food delivery boys

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.