Bhubaneswar: The MeT Department, Bhubaneswar has forecasted that under the influence of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha, many districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, the Meteorological Centre added.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, it added.

Yellow warning has been issued to nineteen districts in Odisha. Entire Odisha is likely to experience rainfall till June 17.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted intense spell of rainfall very likely to over the Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 1.30 PM today (13 June). It also predicted that the road might be slippery, avoid moving outside. There will temporary water logging in some areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.