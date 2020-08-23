rain in odisha
Heavy Rains Predicted For The Next 3 Days In Most Parts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall expected over most parts of Odisha in the next 2-3 days, as predicted by the Indian Met Department (IMD) regional centre.

According to the Met department, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form around August 24. Under its influence, several parts of Odisha will experience rainfall activity for around three days starting tomorrow.

“Odisha will experience enhanced rainfall activity for three days till August 26. As monsoon trough is in normal position, under its impact, several parts of coastal and north interior Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours,” said the Met.

Several parts of Odisha including Puri, Balasore, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal will experience heavy rainfall today, it said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

