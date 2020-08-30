rain in odisha
Heavy Rains From August 31 In Odisha; Informs Met Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience heavy rain from August 31.  Heavy rain has been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at one or two places in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till 8.30 am on September 1.

The Met Dept has also issued a yellow warning at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore,  Bhadrak,  Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts during this period.

Thunderstorm with lightning will also occur at one or two places in Balasore,  Bhadrak,  Jajpur, Kendrapada Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri,  Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal, the Met Office said.

On September 2, one or two places in Bargarh,  Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur,  Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul,  Malkangiri are likely to experience heavy rain.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places in interior Odisha and at a few places in coastal Odisha on September 5, it added.

