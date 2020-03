Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT Department

Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT Department

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted rainfall at some places over six districts in Odisha on Thursday.

The districts which will likely to receive rainfall include Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Gajapati and Rayagada.

The MeT department also forecast thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour over Puri and Ganjam districts.