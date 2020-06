Heavy Rains Expected In Odisha Due To Depression Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A trough line has been created from Pakistan to Bangladesh. Under the influence of the trough line, a depression might occur over North Bay Of Bengal.

Under the influence of this depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected said the met department. There is a possibility of rain till the next two days.

The influence of this weather phenomena shall remain active till June 21