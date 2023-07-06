Heavy rainfall within next 24 hours, yellow warning issued to 17 districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning to 17 districts across Odisha, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. The heavy rain warning has been further extended to six districts for receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Weather forecast suggests that the amount and intensity of rainfall is likely to escalate in the forthcoming days. An extended period of rainfall until July 10 is being anticipated. The cyclone is currently active over the Northern Bay of Bengal, leading to sustained precipitation throughout the state.

Coastal areas of Odisha are continuing to express lightning and thunderstorms, further intensifying the weather conditions. As of today, the state has received a total of 176.5 mm of rainfall since the beginning of monsoon season in June. This falls approximately 31 percent below the expected average rainfall of 255.8 mm.