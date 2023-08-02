Heavy rainfall washes away bridge in Angul

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the Angul, leading to the collapsing of Bhatapal bridge in the Chhendipada block of the district.

Angul: Heavy rains have caused havoc in the Angul, leading to the collapsing of Bhatapal bridge in the Chhendipada block of the district. This has severed the communication to four villages of Angul. These villages include Nuagaon, Marudhipa, Kanaloi, and Karnapal.

Four feet of water is currently running on National Highway-55 near Kandasar village of the district. The consistent rainfall has also resulted in water seepage into the surrounding areas. Heavy downpour has disrupted life for over two days now.

