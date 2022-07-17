Heavy rainfall warning issued for next five days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a heavy rainfall warning for the people of Odisha for the next five days.

Heavy rain to lash the State from July 18 to July 22, revealed the latest bulletin of the weatherman.

Here is the warning detail:

DAY-1: VALID UPTO 08.30 HRS OF 18.07.2022:

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Balangir.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri and Kandhamal.

DAY-2: VALID FROM 08.30 HRS IST OF 18.07.2022 UP TO 08.30 HRS IST OF 19.07.2022

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Koraput and Malkangiri.

DAY-3 & 4 VALID FROM 08.30 HRS IST OF 19.07.2022 UP TO 08.30 HRS IST OF 21.07.2022: NIL

DAY-5: VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 21.07.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 22.07.2022: