Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department here today issued heavy rainfall warning for as many as 12 districts of Odisha.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

The rainfall activity is likely to occur under the impact of the low pressure area which has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Fishermen also have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast.