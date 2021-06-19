Heavy rainfall to occur in nine districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall for a total of nine districts of Odisha

The weather department in its latest bulletin said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have been advised by the India Meteorological Department not to venture into the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.