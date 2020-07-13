Heavy rain
Heavy rainfall very likely to lash in several districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department here today informed that at least 10 districts of Odisha likely witness heavy rainfall today while thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over seven other districts of the State.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal today,” said the weatherman.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, added the weatherman.

Predicting about the weather of the State for tomorrow, Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Keonjhar tomorrow.

If also said that thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Kalahandi tomorrow.

