Heavy rainfall to occur in 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur in seven districts of Odisha. This was informed by the Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Friday.

The weatherman said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Deogarh till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed the concerned district administrations to take steps to circulate the warning message among the public.

The situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken in case of any eventuality said the SRC adding that details of the incident if any, may promptly be reported to SEOC.

