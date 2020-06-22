Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday issued a yellow warning for five districts of Odisha saying that heavy rainfall likely to occur in these districts.

The five districts which are more likely to receive heavy rainfall today are Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, informed the weather department.

The weatherman further said that light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in the interior regions of the State. However, the weather would remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

With the arrival of the monsoon, the State has received more than normal rainfall in June.

Several places of the district received light rainfall yesterday. While Balangir recorded 49 mm rain, Titlagarh recorded 48 mm rain.