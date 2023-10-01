Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha as low pressure becomes well marked

Bhubaneswar: The IMD in its morning weather bulletin said on Sunday that the well marked low pressure area over coastal West Bengal and adjoining areas of North coastal Odisha & Northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal & north Odisha.

It is likely to move further west-northwestwards during next 12 hours, it said.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj, the MeT Centre said, while issuing an orange warning for these districts.

Similarly, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kendrapada. The MeT Centre has issued yellow warning for these districts.