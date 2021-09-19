Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall for several parts of Odisha.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh on September 20 and 21.

The weatherman also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat till September 23.

A low pressure area lies over central parts of east Rajasthan & adjoining West Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, IMD said.

As a result of which, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in next 4-5 days, the IMD said adding, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Rajasthan on Monday; over Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday. It will continue over Saurashtra & Kutch areas till September 23.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand from Monday till September 23 while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday, the IMD said.

