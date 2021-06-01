Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Few Districts Of Odisha, Regional MeT Dept

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been predicted in few districts of Odisha by the Regional  MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in one or two places over the districts of:

Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of:

Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

You might also like
State

College director in trouble for having sex with girlfriend in front of wife in…

State

Chat On WhatsApp With Odisha Government Covid Desk, See Details

State

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification: Online Application For 3378 Posts…

State

Health Min Odisha Seeks Permission From Center To Vaccinate +2 Students

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.