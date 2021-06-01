Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been predicted in few districts of Odisha by the Regional MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in one or two places over the districts of:

Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of:

Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.