Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Friday informed that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat.14°N/Long.60°E, Lat.14°N/Long.70°E, Karwar, Hassan, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Lat.10°N/Long.85°E, Lat.15°N/Long.90°E and Lat.18°N/Long.94°E.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Southwest & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of West-central Bay of Bengal during next 2 days.

A Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over eastern parts of West-central Bay of Bengal around 08th June, 2020. In association with this system, enhance Rainfall activity with heavy rainfall likely to commence from June 10 2020 over Odisha.

Weather department also informed that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Gajapati between 3.15 PM and 5.15 PM today.