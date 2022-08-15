Heavy rainfall likely to lash Odisha on Aug 17 and 18, Yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for a period of two days starting from August 17, 2022.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das informed as the southwest monsoon is active, there is possibility of enhanced rainfall and heavy rainfall in some parts of interior and coastal Odisha on August 17 and 18.

The depression is currently active  over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh about 20 km southwest of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarhh), 170 km east of Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) and 220 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).It will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours.

A yellow warning has been issued to 22 districts of Odisha that is Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul , Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Cuttack.

