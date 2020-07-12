Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Sunday forecast that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Odisha for next three days.

In it midday weather bulletin today, the Met Dept also issued yellow weather warning for several districts in the state for next three days.

Day 1

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj while thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Dhenkanal, Sundargarh till 8.30 AM on July 13.

Day 2

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak from 8.30 AM on July 13 to 8.30 AM on July 14.

Day 3

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada,Bargarh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Rayagada,Malkangiri and Kandhamal from 8.30 AM on July 14 to 8.30 AM on July 15.

The Met Dept has issued a yellow alert for all these districts till the morning of July 15.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the Coastal districts in the state.

The highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in the State.