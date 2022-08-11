Odisha: Heavy Rainfall In Similipal And Karanjia, Rivers In Full Spate

Karanjia: Mayurbhanj district has experienced severe rainfall since the last 24 hours. Similipal National Park and Karanjia subdivision have been very heavily affected by this.

Due to continuous rainfall since two days, water level in Bhandana, Kantakhairi, and Deo rivers, which emerge from Similipal National Park, have been rising constantly.

According to reports from the forest department, Ramatirtha, located at the foothills of Similipal has recorded the maximum rainfall, at 100 millimeters.