Heavy rainfall in Odisha today, Yellow warning issued to all districts

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase within the next 24 hours due to the formation of a low pressure over the North-Western Bay of Bengal. Several areas across the state are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Forecasts from the Regional Meteorological department predict rainfall in Odisha till September 15. The currently active low pressure is likely to cause rain in Odisha till September 10. Post which, another cyclonic circulation is expected to develop on September 11. Further, this is to cause rain in Odisha till September 15.

All districts of the state have been issued a yellow warning in view of moderate to heavy rainfall today.

Four districts of the state are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. These districts include Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Nabarangapur. Some areas are likely to experience lightning and thunderstorms as well. Rainfall ranging from 7cm to 20cm can be expected in some areas.

The ongoing monsoon season in Odisha has recorded about 15 percent deficit in the expected total rainfall. 12 districts have reported a scarcity in rainfall while 18 districts have recorded normal rainfall. The predicted amount of rainfall for the next 10 days is expected to improve the rain deficit situation of Odisha.