Heavy rainfall in Odisha on August 17 and 18, orange alert issued

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall in Odisha is likely to occur on August 17 and 18, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle the IMD has informed that Odisha is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 17 and August 18.

The IMD has further issued an Orange alert and has specified the potential impact as heavy flooding due to the heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has further issued safety measures to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and to stay away from venerable structures.

It is further worth mentioning that, a cyclonic circulation is currently active in the eastern central Bay of Bengal along the northeast coast. The cyclone has been formed at a height of 4.5 km to 7.6 km in the atmosphere.

Due to this effect, a low pressure area may be formed in North Bay of Bengal by August 18. The Regional Meteorological Center situated here in Bhubaneswar has predicted this.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the state on August 17 and 18. For this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert to Odisha.