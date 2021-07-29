Heavy rainfall in Odisha in next 24 hours due to well marked low pressure

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the state of Odisha. As per IMD Bhubaneswar, the heavy rainfall warning is in place for the next 24 hours.

The well-marked low pressure area formed over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and West Bengal is gradually moving westward triggering heavy rainfall in some coastal districts of the northern parts of Odisha.

Under the influence of Well Marked Low Pressure Area, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and off Odisha coast till July 30.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Odisha for the subsequent three days. Fisherman has been issued a warning not to venture in the sea along and off Odisha Coast & North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood till July 30.

Yellow Warning has also been issued:  Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal from 8:30 AM of 29.07.2021 upto 8:30 AM of 30.07.2021.

