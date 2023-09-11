Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next three days, yellow alert to 19 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is forming over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to create a low pressure area near the West Central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for 19 districts and an orange warning for eight districts in the state.

By September 13th, some areas may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. On September 14, an alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department, where the rainfall may reach up to 115.6 mm or even more.

During the current monsoon season, Odisha has already broken records with 890mm of rainfall. This is 12 percent less than the normal rainfall of 1009.7 mm for this time of the year.

While nine districts experienced deficient rainfall, 21 districts recorded normal rainfall.