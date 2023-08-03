Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha today, Red warning to 10 districts

A red warning has been issued by the meteorological department to 10 districts for very heavy rainfall until 8:30 AM today.

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall continues to have its impact on half of the Odisha, with the western regions experiencing heaviest rainfall. A red warning has been issued by the meteorological department to 10 districts.

These include Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh. These districts are expected to experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm until 8:30 AM today.

Additionally, an orange warning has been issued to five districts in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. These districts include Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. Further, a yellow warning has been issued to six other districts.

Rainfall in Odisha is expected to decrease gradually from today.

The deep depression centered over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a depression. It is currently active and is moving in the Northwestern direction. It is moving at a speed of 19 kilometer per hour. As it gradually reaches the coast of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, rainfall is expected in both the states.

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to three districts. These districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. These include Sundargarh, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda districts. No orange or red warning has been issued.

