Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha in next 24 hours; Yellow warning issued for 9 districts

Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha in next 24 hours; Yellow warning issued for 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha over the next 24 hours.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Bargarh in next 24 hours,” the afternoon bulletin said.

The weatherman also issued a Yellow weather warning for these districts during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively in next 24 hours, the bulletin added.