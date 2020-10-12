odisha weather update
Heavy Rainfall Expected In Odisha As Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of Odisha as the depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified further.

The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal lay is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada during morning hours of October 13, 2020.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, the Odisha government had issued an advisory to all District Collectors, asking them to remain alert for any eventuality arising out of the heavy rain predicted by the Indian Met Department (IMD).

Wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast and West-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal till October 13.

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena a well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal this morning and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

The districts of Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Cuttack are likely to witness heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

