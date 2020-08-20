Puri: Communication with as many as eight villages has been reportedly disrupted as the only bamboo pole bridge collapsed at Tinikudi village under Brahmagiri blocks in Puri district.

The only bamboo pole bridge at Tinikudi village collapsed due to the heavy rainfall which has been lashing the area since couple of days.

Villagers of Bahikera, Panti Pala, Kamalanayanapur, Rayahat, Rahadamala and three other villages used to depend on the pole which has been built over Bhargavi river.

The locals used to go to Puri and Brahmagiri by crossing the bamboo pole bridge. However, now they cannot go for even to get their basic commodities as the bridge has caved in due to heavy rainfall under the impact of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

A concrete bridge was sanctioned over the river after a long standing demand by the locals for the same. However, it is yet to be completed even several years after beginning of the construction work.