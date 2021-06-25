Heavy rainfall alert sounded for several districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here today issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri, added the weather department.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the collectors of the above districts to take steps to circulate the warning message among the people of the above-mentioned districts.

The situation may be closely monitored and action, as deemed necessary, can be taken in case of any eventuality, added the SRC office.