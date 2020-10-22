Rain
Representational image

Heavy Rainfall Alert! Orange Warning to these Districts of Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked Low Pressure Area (LAP) over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south -north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 12 hrs and further into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hrs, predicts the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaeswar today.

Under its influence orange warning alert have been issued(heavy to heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places) over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal and issued Yellow Warning for the districts.

