Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain backed with thunderstorm to lash in many districts of Odisha starting from tomorrow, the regional MeT Department has forecast. The rain condition will continue till April 27, the weather report also said.

In this connection yellow warning has been issued for 13 districts such as Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Balangir and Kalahandi.

Besides, orange warning has been issued for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Angul, Jajpur and Bhadrak district where heavy rain is expected. The win flow will be at an expected pace of 50 Km per hours in these districts.

All district collectors have been alerted accordingly.

Earlier 2 people had died in Basudevpur of Bhadrak district in lightening while is still critical. Similarly, one person killed in lightening in Karanjadai while one is critical.