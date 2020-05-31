Met Dept forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha's 12 districts

Heavy rain warning issued in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued heavy rain warning for at least three districts of Odisha till tomorrow morning.

As per latest weather bulletin, heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore in Odisha till 8.30 AM on Monday.

The Met Dept also warned of thunderstorm with lightning  for 16 districts in the state in next 24 hours.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Cuttack and Khordha till 8.30 AM on Monday,” the latest bulletin said.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.50 degree Celsius was recorded at Balangir in the state today.

