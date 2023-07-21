Heavy Rain Warning Issued for 13 Districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for 13 districts in the northern and western regions of the Bay of Bengal. The warning comes as a low-pressure system has formed in the area, potentially leading to the formation of a cyclonic storm.

The districts of Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Jagatsinghpur are likely to be affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have alerted residents in vulnerable areas to take necessary precautions. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assist in case of any eventualities.

Satyabrata Sahu, the Chief Meteorologist at the Odisha Meteorological Department, emphasized the need for preparedness and urged residents in the affected districts to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines.

In addition to the cyclone warning, Malakangiri district has witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding, prompting authorities to take measures for flood management. River levels in several areas are rising, and prompt action is being taken to safeguard residents and property.

The cyclone warning has also led to the suspension of classes at primary schools in flood-prone areas as a precautionary measure. District administration officials have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential resources and rescue equipment.

The situation is being closely monitored, and the state government has established a dedicated control room to coordinate response efforts. The Disaster Relief Commission has been directed to ensure the swift availability of resources and provide assistance where needed.