Heavy rain warning issued for 10 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center here has issued a heavy rain warning for various places of Odisha in the next 24 hours. The monsoon low pressure line has returned to normal. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha tomorrow.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a many places over the districts of South Odisha, and North Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.

The amount of rain will increase from 6th August. In view of this, the regional weather center has issued a heavy to heavy rainfall warning in 5 districts and heavy rain in 14 districts. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued to 10 districts for 7th August.