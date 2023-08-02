Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Kaptipada sub-division, administration on high alert

Baripada: As the heavy rainfall triggered by the deep depression left its mark in several parts of north Odisha, rivers flowing through Mayurbhanj and Balasore district continued to swell submerging low-lying areas of Mayurbhanj on Wednesday.

With incessant heavy rains leading to dams like Sunei and Kalo keep swelling in Mayurbhanj’s Kaptipada sub-division, the district administration put on alert the administrations of all blocks of the sub-division as the possibility of a major flood in a few villages.

According to IMD sources, the Kaptipada sub-division received 109 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

After inspecting the flood situation at various blocks of the Kaptipada sub-division, Sub-Collector Sushanta Kumar Barik said that the stranded people are being evacuated and taken to safer places. The district administration has also made arrangements for dry food for the affected people.

Special instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure that field-level functionaries in strategic locations where flash flood and waterlogging is a possibility, remain on alert.

“The water level in several rivers located near the Similipal area is in spate due to heavy rains. Mild water-logging was reported from different parts of the sub-division and water was flowing over Mahisasuri bridge of Kaptipada, which is cut off from the commuters. The evacuation of people is going on in full swing. The cluster-level officers are in the field to coordinate efforts. All four gates of the Sunei reservoir are now open. So the flood-like situation may arise in lower parts in Udala and GB Nagar,” said the Sub-Collector.

“All field officers of the sub-division are on alert and the administration has made arrangements for dry food and cooking for the affected people. I had personally gone to the likely affected areas and took cognizance of the situation over there. If the rain stops, the flood situation can be avoided in several places in our sub-division,” the Sub-Collector added.

Meanwhile, Block Development Officers (BDO) and Tehsildars of Udala, Kaptipada, and Gopabandhu Nagar have rushed to the regions to review the flood situation. After being reached at the spots, BDOs including other field officials have ordered safety measures to evacuate locals from Jalda, Bhimtali, Adipur, Dahi Sahi, and Nuagaon areas of the sub-division.