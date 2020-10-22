Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a heavy rainfall warning for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 11.30 am today.

“Intermittent rain/thundershower with one or two moderate to intense spells of rainfall very likely over capital city area,” a morning bulletin of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre said.

It also said that there will be temporary traffic congestion due to water-logging in the low lying areas and underpass roads.

The road may be slippery and commuters may experience poor visibility during intense spells and advised to restrict their movements as far as possible till such period and keep in mind the manholes and uncovered electric wires.