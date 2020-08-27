Bhubaneswar: Rain will lash several districts of Odisha today. The low pressure over Bay of Bengal has triggered rainfall since the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre said.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional MeT Centre, thundershower with moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places with one or two spells of intense rain at one or two places over the districts Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Nuadapa, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda till 11 am today.

Meanwhile, incessant rain in the upper catchment area have triggered flood like situation in various districts of Odisha