Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of West-central Bay of Bengal around June 8. In association with this system, enhance rainfall activity with heavy rainfall likely to commence from June 10 over Odisha, informed the India Meteorological Department.

According to reports, rain triggered by Kalabaisakhi likely to lash today and tomorrow in Odisha. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain is likely to occur in Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore districts.

The meteorological department has issued yellow warning for these districts.