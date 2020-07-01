Rain
Representational Image

Heavy rain to lash Odisha; Yellow warning issued for 14 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha till tomorrow morning.

According the evening bulletin of the Met Dept, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur  at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for all these districts till tomorrow morning.

