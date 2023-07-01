Heavy rain to lash Odisha; Low Pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal on July 4

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low pressure area is likely formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on July 4. The IMD has also revealed that parts of the state may receive to heavy to very heavy rainfall from upcoming Tuesday.

The weather in Bhubaneswar for the next 24 hours has said that the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershower.

Day 1 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:- Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 04.07.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.