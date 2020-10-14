Bhubnaneswar: The South West monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over nine districts of the state in the next 24 hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Met Dept, in its midday bulletin today, issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for the districts of Dhenkanal,

Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Jajpur till 8.30 AM of Thursday.

The weathermen also forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore,Bhadrak,Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Deogarh during the period.

The midday bulletin also said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal from 8.30 AM of Thursday to 8.30 AM of Friday.

The Met Dept said, Ganjam district has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in last 24 hours.