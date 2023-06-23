Heavy rain in Odisha from today; IMD issues yellow alert

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain is likely to lash Odisha from today. The MeT Bhubaneswar has issued yellow alert for 17 districts of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

Several parts of Odisha are already receiving pre-monsoon rain from June 21. The amount of rainfall, drop in temperature and direction of wind have increased the chances of monsoon entering Odisha. The southwest monsoon has already entered Odisha. The monsoon touched some place of S0uthern and Western parts of the state.

Pre-monsoon rains are expected in many parts of the state. In the last 36 hours, it has been raining in some places of Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rain will likely occur at many places from tomorrow onwards. In view of this, the weather center has issued a yellow warning for various districts for the next 3 days.

Though there is no heatwave alert for coastal and interior Odisha, heat wave warning will remain in force for several parts of western Odisha, the IMD said.